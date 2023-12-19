Former Embu DCIO Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail for Sexually Assaulting Suspect in Office

A High Court in Embu has sentenced former DCIO of Embu North Sub County, Jervasio Mwaniki Nyaga, to 20 years in jail.

The court found the former cop guilty of two counts of sexual assault and one count of abuse of position of authority.

He will serve 20 years for rape and a further 10 years for abuse of position of authority.

Lady Justice Lucy Njuguna ruled that the magistrate’s court dismissed the medical officer’s report supporting the evidence and the charge on record.

The court also ruled that the prosecution had proved the charges against the former cop beyond reasonable doubt.

The court also faulted the magistrate for failing to consider the report of the government analyst which supported the evidence and the charge on record.

The charge sheet reads that he took advantage of his position as a police officer to have unconsented sexual intercourse with the complainant at Embu North Directorate of Criminal Investigations office within the limits of the station to which he is appointed as sub-county criminal investigations officer. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.