Former England Manager Terry Venables Passes Away At 80

Former England manager Terry Venables has died at the age of 80 following an extended illness. Venables, who managed the England national team from 1994 to 1996, led the squad to the semi-finals of Euro 96, a landmark achievement on home soil.

A revered figure in English football, Venables also enjoyed a successful playing career and management tenures with Barcelona and Tottenham. He passed away peacefully, as announced in a family statement expressing devastation over the loss.

Terry Venables Cause of Death

“We are totally devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness,” the family statement read, urging privacy during this difficult time.

Terry Venables Career

Venables, known as ‘El Tel,’ won La Liga with Barcelona and guided the team to the European Cup final. His managerial prowess extended to Tottenham, where he lifted the FA Cup. As a player, he earned two England caps and made over 500 club appearances between 1960 and 1975, primarily for Chelsea, Queens Park Rangers, and Tottenham.

Former England captain Gary Lineker, who played under Venables at Barcelona and Spurs, expressed his devastation, highlighting Venables as “the best, most innovative coach” he had the privilege of playing for. Lineker emphasized Venables’ vibrancy, charm, and wit, underlining that he would be deeply missed.

Reflecting on Venables’ impact, current England manager Gareth Southgate described him as “a brilliant man who made people feel special.” Southgate praised Venables’ coaching acumen, open-mindedness, and ability to create an environment where players could flourish.

Venables’ managerial journey included spells with Australia, Crystal Palace, Middlesbrough, and Leeds United. Despite facing challenges, his legacy endured, with fellow players and football figures expressing gratitude for his contributions to the sport.

Tottenham held a minute’s applause before their Premier League match against Aston Villa, and both teams wore black armbands as a tribute to Venables. The football community mourns the loss of a coaching legend, with fond memories of his impact on and off the pitch.

Terry Venables Net Worth

Terry Venables net worth was $5 million when he died.