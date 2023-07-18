Former First Lady Mama Ngina’s Security Withdrawn Over Protests

The government Tuesday withdrew former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta’s security at her Gatundu and Muthaiga homes.

Sources said Mama Ngina, who is also former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother, had her security withdrawn at about 5pm with officers from the General Service Unit and Administration Police told to leave and report to the nearest police station.

The officers were told to go for debriefing.

“We withdrew the guards from there for some debriefing but they will be back. She is entitled to security,” said one official who asked not to be named.

He did not explain the timing of their move and if it was political. The officer said the highest authorities were aware of the developments.

According to officials, the former First Lady was not notified of the actions by the government, before implementation.

Before the first recall last year, she had a total of 30 officers guarding all her premises combined with the senior most back then being a chief inspector. She is entitled to security.

The former First Lady was left with eight officers and the senior most being a senior sergeant, who have now all been recalled.

It is not clear what motivated the move but officials who didn’t want to be named said it was because of the planned anti government protests on Wednesday to Friday.

President William Ruto is among senior government officials have blamed Uhuru of funding the protests, a claim he has denied.

Meanwhile, Kisii governor Simba Arati became the latest victim of losing his bodyguards over claims of funding the anti government protests.

The others affected include Ochilo Ayako (Migori), Gladys Wanga (Homabay), Anyang Nyongo (Kisumu) and James Orengo (Siaya).

They have been accused of supporting the anti government protests.

