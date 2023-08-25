Former IEBC Chairman Claims 2022 Kenyan Election As Most Credible in History

Wafula Chebukati, the former chairman of Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), has asserted that the country’s General Election held last year was the freest, fairest, and most credible in its history.

Chebukati disclosed that 99.9 percent of Form 34As, containing presidential result data, were scanned and received within 24 hours after the voting day.

He made this revelation during a recent presentation at the “Role of Technology in Improving the Integrity of the Electoral Process in Kenya” conference, details of which he shared on his social media accounts.

The former IEBC chairman highlighted the significance of technological interventions, such as the use of electronic devices for voter identification and result transmission, in enhancing the efficiency and credibility of the electoral body.

He emphasized that the adoption of technology in the election process contributed to its success and reduced tension among Kenyans.

Wafula Chebukati asserted that the 2022 election differed substantially from previous elections he oversaw during his six-year tenure as the IEBC chairperson.

In his presentation, he emphasized the importance of timely and transparent transmission of election results to build trust in the electoral outcome. Delays in result submission, he contended, can lead to misinformation and disinformation, undermining public trust.

Chebukati’s remarks mirrored the recent statement by the US Ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman, who praised the country for achieving a historic and credible election.

However, his assertion contradicts the position of the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition, which has contended that the 2022 polls lacked credibility and challenged President William Ruto’s victory.

