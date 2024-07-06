Former KRA Commissioner General Waweru dies after illness

Former Commissioner General of Kenya Revenue Authority Michael Waweru is dead.

Waweru died on Friday July 5 after an illness.

Until his death he was the EA Cables PLC Board Chairman.

Chairman, TransCentury Plc Shaka Kariuki said Waweru served as the EA Cables Board Chairman for seven years since his appointment in June 2017.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing on of the East African Cables Board Chairman, Dr. M.G. Waweru, which occurred yesterday, the 5th of July 2024.”

“He was not only a visionary leader but one with unwavering dedication, insightful guidance, with a pioneering spirit that laid the foundation for the Group’s success,” Kariuki said in a statement.

Under his leadership, he added, East African Cables benefitted from his immense experience especially in strengthening of systems and structures.

Waweru also served as the Commissioner General of Kenya Revenue Authority between 2003 and 2012.

Waweru was one of the founding members of TransCentury PLC in addition to other varied fields where he played a key role in steering and ensuring their success.

In recognition of his remarkable contribution in public and private sector, he was in 2022

awarded an Honorary Doctorate by KCA university, Kariuki added.

“We remember Dr. Waweru for his wit and ability to keep everyone engaged even during challenging times.”