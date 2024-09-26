Close Menu
    Former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana To Join Daystar University As Law Professor

    Former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has secured a new teaching position at Daystar University, where he will begin teaching law in January 2025.

    Kibwana, who previously served as a law professor at the University of Nairobi for 25 years, will be joining Daystar University Law School to teach a Master of Laws (LLM) program.

    In a statement shared on social media, Kibwana expressed gratitude for the opportunity to return to teaching.

    “I thank God for the chance to serve at Daystar University Law School as a professor after my 25-year stint at UoN. I look forward to engaging in the Master of Laws Program from January 2025,” he said, adding, “Where the youth are, I pray I always be there.”

    Kibwana, who completed his second term as Makueni Governor in 2022, has kept a low political profile since leaving office.

    However, he remains a respected figure in both academia and public service.

    Before serving as Makueni’s first governor, Kibwana held several high-profile positions, including Minister for Defence, Minister for Environment, and Member of Parliament for Makueni Constituency.

    He also served as an advisor to the late President Mwai Kibaki.

    The former governor holds a bachelor’s degree in law from the University of Nairobi and pursued further studies at the University of London, George Washington University, and Harvard University, where he earned a Master of Laws (LLM) degree.

    During his time at the University of Nairobi, he held various leadership roles, including Associate Professor, Dean of the Faculty of Law, senior lecturer, and chairman of the Department of Private Law.

    He worked at UoN for 25 years.

     

