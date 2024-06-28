Former Minister Maina Wanjigi is Dead 

Former minister Maina Wanjigi died at the Nairobi Hospital after an illness, his family said.

He was aged 92. He was the father to among others businessman Jimi Wanjigi.

He died Friday, his family said.

He served in portfolio in the cabinet during the Kenyatta regime.

When police raided Jimi’s house in Muthaiga, Nairobi in 2017, Maina came in handy when he arrived there and declared he would not leave until the team left.

The police left hours later.

The former Cabinet minister was an MP for over 25 years and held Cabinet positions ranging from Minister for Agriculture, Public Works and Tourism.

He was also a recipient of the Elder of the Golden Heart of Kenya award which is conferred to statesmen.

He among others developed the Gikomba Market in Kamukunji Constituency during his tenure as an MP and minister.

He was also instrumental in establishing the jua kali business sector in Shauri Moyo. During first president Jomo Kenyatta’s era, Maina was involved in settling thousands of landless citizens in his role as the Director of Settlement.

He joined active politics in November 1969 by-elections in Kamukunji which was occasioned by Tom Mboya’s assassination.

One of his notable speeches in parliament was in 1973 when he advocated for free primary education in Kenya, something that would be realised 30 years later.

He also served in former president Daniel Moi’s regime as he was appointed as the chairman of Kenya Airways in 1979 before receiving a cabinet position as the Minister for Tourism and Wildlife four years later.

In 1990, he was expelled from then-ruling party KANU for advocating for multi-party politics.

Thereafter, he was arrested, interrogated and held at Lang’ata Police Station for three days before being taken to court but no charges were preferred against him.

Maina joined Opposition politics and joined Kenneth Matiba’s Ford Asili faction whereby they unsuccessfully sought to eject Moi from power in the 1992 General Election.

He later took over the Kenya National Congress party as a third party seeking to re-establish himself with the people but was unable to overcome the influence of KANU and Ford party.

Following his exit from politics, he held the position as director of Carbacid Investment for 48 years before exiting in 2018.

He leaves behind many children and grandchildren.