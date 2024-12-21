Former Minister Nathan Munoko Dies Aged 102

President William Ruto has mourned the passing of Nathan Munoko, a former minister and one of Kenya’s pioneer politicians.

In a heartfelt tribute, President Ruto described Munoko as a progressive and focused leader who played a key role in shaping the country’s political landscape. He extended his condolences to Munoko’s family and the people of Bungoma County, praying for peace and strength during this difficult time.

“Our country has lost a selfless and dedicated leader who served with distinction,” Ruto said. “Nathan Munoko, one of Kenya’s pioneer politicians, was progressive, focused, and a trendsetter. May God grant the family, their loved ones, and the people of Bungoma County strength at this dark moment. Rest In Peace.”

Munoko’s political career spanned from the 1960s to the 1980s. He first served as the Member of Parliament for Bungoma Central before being appointed to various assistant ministerial roles. These included Assistant Minister for Co-operatives and Marketing in 1964, Housing and Social Services in 1965, Local Government in 1966, and Agriculture in 1974.

He later became the Minister for Works, serving from 1975 to 1979. Beyond his government roles, Munoko was a key figure in the KANU party, holding positions such as National Organizing Secretary from 1966 to 1985 and later National Executive Officer until 1988.

Born on May 20, 1922, Munoko’s career began as a teacher, administrator, and veterinary officer before transitioning to politics.