fbpx
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Former MP Amos Kimunya’s Wife Lucy Dies

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments1 Min Read
    amos kimunya wife
    Amos Kimunya with Late Wife Lucy.[COURTESY]

    Former Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya has lost his wife, Lucy.

    In a statement shared on his X account, the former Majority Leader in the National Assembly said his wife died in the wee hours of Tuesday at the Nairobi Hospital.

    The deceased was receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness.

    “It is with deep sorrow and humble acceptance of God’s will that I wish to announce that this Tuesday morning at 3:00am my dear wife Lucy went to be with the lord, while receiving care at Nairobi Hospital,” he wrote.

    Kimunya described the deceased as a “key pillar in both my personal and political life, she contributed immensely to making our society greener through various initiatives and supporter of the youth and women”.

    “Go well our dear Lucy, we will miss you dearly.”

    Details on her funeral will be shared later, he said.

     

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Police Disperse Protestors Advocating for Affordable Housing

    Former MP Amos Kimunya's Wife Lucy Dies

     
    DPP Seeks To Withdraw Charges Against 13 in Sh122 Million Heist at Gov’t Advertising Agency

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X