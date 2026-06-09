Former MP arrested in Sh56 million land fraud scandal

Detectives from the DCI Headquarters’ Land Fraud Investigations Unit (LFIU) arrested Josphat Gichuge Mwirabua, aka Kabeabea, a former Member of Parliament for Tigania East and ex-Chairman of the Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA), for duping unsuspecting land buyers out of over Sh56 million.

The scandal first came to light when a complainant revealed that in 2016, he and several other investors purchased plots measuring 50 by 100 feet from Diamond Property Merchants (DPM) Ltd.

Each investor entered into individual agreements with DPM Ltd and made their payments directly to the company’s bank accounts.

In total, these innocent purchasers deposited approximately Sh16,476,950 into accounts belonging to the suspect, investigators say.

However, they soon discovered that the parcel of land in Kajiado where their plots were supposedly located had been transferred to other individuals without their knowledge, and subdivision was conducted without their consent.

This shocking revelation prompted the victims to report the case for investigation.

Following a thorough investigation, the findings were compiled and sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Upon review, the DPP agreed with the investigators’ recommendations to charge the suspect with the offence of Obtaining Money by False Pretences.

In a separate case involving the same suspect, complainants reported that the accused, being a Director of Diamond Property Merchants Company Ltd, whose offices were located along Kimathi Street, Nairobi, advertised that the company was selling parcels of land in Kajiado that were to be equipped with greenhouses.

The complainants paid various amounts totalling Sh40,140,000.

Unfortunately, according to the police, the promised title deeds were never transferred, nor were the greenhouses installed.

As investigations progressed, the DPP approved charges against the suspect.

When summoned to appear in court, he defied the summons, prompting the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kajiado to issue a warrant for his arrest.

Acting on the warrant, detectives swiftly trailed and arrested the suspect today.

He was detained pending arraignments at the Milimani Law Courts before being escorted to the Kajiado Law Courts, where a warrant for his arrest remains in force.

This case underscores the need for vigilance in land transactions, serving as a stark reminder to all Kenyans to be cautious when investing in property, the police said.