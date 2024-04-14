Former Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria Among 8 Officials Facing Charges Over Sh.140 Million Procurement Fraud

Former Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria is among eight former county officials set to face charges over alleged procurement fraud amounting to Sh.140 million during the period between 2015 and 2016.

In a statement issued by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) on Saturday, April 13, the eight individuals are accused of irregularly awarding tenders and engaging in procurement irregularities totaling the aforementioned amount.

The investigation, conducted by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), revealed that the suspects allegedly awarded tenders to Top Image Media Consultancy Limited and Value View Limited without regard to conflicts of interest.

The other individuals named in the case are Patrick Kagumu Mukuria, Jane Wanjiru Mbuthia, David Maina Kiama, David Mamma Njeri, Jane Waigwe Kimani, Solomon Mutura Kimani, and Peter Muturi Karanja.

According to the DPP, the charges include conspiracy to commit corruption, abuse of office, and unlawful acquisition of public property.

“This follows an investigation by EACC on procurement irregularities and conflict of interest in the award of publicity tenders by the County Government of Murang’a to M/S Top Image Media Consultancy Ltd in the Financial Year 2014/2015 and 2015/2016,” stated DPP.

Additionally, the accused face charges related to conflict of interest, dealing with suspect property, and money laundering, as per the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has also faced graft charges after leaving the office.