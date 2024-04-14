fbpx
    Subscribe
    County News

    Former Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria Among 8 Officials Facing Charges Over Sh.140 Million Procurement Fraud

    Damaris GatwiriBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Former Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria

    Former Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria is among eight former county officials set to face charges over alleged procurement fraud amounting to Sh.140 million during the period between 2015 and 2016.

    In a statement issued by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) on Saturday, April 13, the eight individuals are accused of irregularly awarding tenders and engaging in procurement irregularities totaling the aforementioned amount.

    The investigation, conducted by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), revealed that the suspects allegedly awarded tenders to Top Image Media Consultancy Limited and Value View Limited without regard to conflicts of interest.

    The other individuals named in the case are Patrick Kagumu Mukuria, Jane Wanjiru Mbuthia, David Maina Kiama, David Mamma Njeri, Jane Waigwe Kimani, Solomon Mutura Kimani, and Peter Muturi Karanja.

    According to the DPP, the charges include conspiracy to commit corruption, abuse of office, and unlawful acquisition of public property.

    “This follows an investigation by EACC on procurement irregularities and conflict of interest in the award of publicity tenders by the County Government of Murang’a to M/S Top Image Media Consultancy Ltd in the Financial Year 2014/2015 and 2015/2016,” stated DPP.

    Additionally, the accused face charges related to conflict of interest, dealing with suspect property, and money laundering, as per the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act.

    Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has also faced graft charges after leaving the office.

     

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Damaris Gatwiri stands as a dedicated digital journalist, driven by a profound passion for technology, health, and fashion. In her pursuit of journalistic excellence, Gatwiri advocates for a holistic lifestyle where individuals prioritize their well-being, exude sophistication in their appearance, and stay abreast of the dynamic shifts in technology. As a storyteller in the digital realm, Gatwiri weaves narratives that inspire individuals to embrace a harmonious blend of health consciousness, timeless style, and technological awareness.

    Related Posts

    Malaba Court To Visit Scene Before Ruling Whether Okiradu, 74, Will Be Buried In The Contested 14 Acre Land

    Former Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria Among 8 Officials Facing Charges Over Sh.140 Million Procurement Fraud

     
    Ol-Kalou NG-CDF Officials Accused Of Misappropriating Sh55.8 Million Meant For Constituency Roads

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X