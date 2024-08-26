Former News Anchor Salim Swaleh Pleads for Forgiveness from Prime CS Mudavadi

Salim Swaleh, a former NTV Swahili news anchor and Director of Communications in the office of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, has publicly pleaded for forgiveness from Prime CS Mudavadi. In a heartfelt video, Swaleh expressed deep remorse for the events that led to his downfall, asking the President to forgive him and recounting his attempts to reach out for reconciliation.

Swaleh, who previously served as the ICT, e-Government, and Public Communication Chief Officer in Nakuru County, was arrested in June 2024 over allegations of fraud at the Prime Cabinet Secretary’s office. The arrest followed a tip-off that led security officials to disrupt fraudulent activities at the Railway office, which involved impersonation and misuse of the facility.

Just like most Africans, former high-flying journalist Salim Swaleh, who served as Director of Press in the Prime Minister's Office before his untimely ouster, let power "enter his head," na akajisahau. He thought he was untouchable na akaingia “mambo ya uwanja” to maintain an… pic.twitter.com/teyQ3cdts3 — Thirsty Kipsoiwet 🇰🇪 🇳🇱 (@Makiadi_) August 26, 2024

Salim Swaleh crying on camera. Subtly admitting to the fraud he was accused of. 1. He will 100% regret this video after he calms his emotions.

2. You left NTV to become a thief?

3. There is no reason whatsoever, for a grown man to record himself crying.pic.twitter.com/Tdwpgv0KkR — Eve Maina (@evenmaina) August 26, 2024

In his recent video, Swaleh addressed Prime CS Mudavadi directly, saying, “Good morning your excellency, I hope this video finds you well.” He revealed his struggles to communicate with the Prime CS over the past few weeks, having sent several intermediaries but receiving no response. Swaleh described Prime CS Mudavadi as a father figure and expressed regret for the breach of trust between them, saying, “I am remorseful about it.”

Swaleh went on to share the difficulties he has faced since the incident, stating that he lost everything “in a blink of an eye” and has struggled to even leave his home due to the bad publicity surrounding the case. He pleaded with Prime CS Mudavadi, asking him to “please find it in your heart to please forgive me,” and highlighted how the negative attention has made it nearly impossible for him to find new employment.

The video marks a significant turn in Swaleh’s attempts to seek forgiveness and rebuild his life after the scandal.