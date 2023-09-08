Former Opposition Leader Appointed Prime Minister in Gabon’s Transitional Government

Gabon’s military government, established after a coup last week, has appointed Raymond Ndong Sima, a former opposition leader, as the Prime Minister of its transitional administration.

Sima, a 68-year-old economist, had been an outspoken critic of President Ali Bongo, who was ousted by military officers on August 30.

Sima previously served as Bongo’s Prime Minister from 2012 to 2014, then resigned to run against him for the presidency in 2016. He again contested the presidency this year as part of an opposition coalition.

The appointment of Sima was officially announced on state television on Thursday through a decree issued by General Brice Oligui Nguema, the new leader who was sworn in as interim president on Monday.

In his inaugural speech, General Nguema pledged to hold “free, transparent, and credible elections” to reinstate civilian rule but did not specify a timeline for this process.

Ali Bongo, who had been in power since 2009, succeeded his father Omar Bongo, who ruled Gabon for 42 years.

The dynastic rule of the Bongo family resulted in widespread dissatisfaction, with critics contending that the family did little to distribute Gabon’s wealth among its 2.3 million citizens.

The coup in Gabon elicited scenes of celebration in the capital, Libreville, and the military government acted swiftly to consolidate its authority.

Raymond Ndong Sima appointment as Prime Minister is seen as a significant step towards political reconciliation.

General Nguema has expressed his commitment to implementing economic reforms and ensuring free and fair elections in the future, although specific dates have not been announced.

The international community, including the United Nations, has offered support for Gabon as it transitions to a new political era.

Abdou Abarry, the special representative of the UN secretary-general in Central Africa, held discussions with General Nguema and conveyed the UN’s readiness to assist Gabon in its journey towards stability and democracy.

The details of the roadmap and timeline for this transition are expected to be determined in the near future.

Gabon’s coup is the eighth to occur in West and Central Africa over the past three years, but it has unfolded differently from previous takeovers in the region.

Unlike Niger, where anti-French and pro-Russian sentiments surged after a coup, Gabon has not witnessed such sentiments.

Also Read: Gabon’s Former President Ali Bongo Released From House Arrest For Medical Treatment

Additionally, the military leaders in Gabon have shown a willingness to engage with international organizations, a stance contrasting with that of their counterparts in Niger.

The Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) suspended Gabon on Monday in response to the coup.

However, the organization dispatched Faustin-Archange Touadéra, the President of the Central African Republic, as its envoy to meet with General Nguema. Touadéra also disclosed that he had met with Ali Bongo at General Nguema’s consent, although he did not provide specific details about Bongo’s condition, stating only that the meeting had been productive.

Bongo, who had been under house arrest following the coup, was declared free by the military government in a statement on Wednesday. He is now permitted to travel abroad for medical examinations if he chooses to do so.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...