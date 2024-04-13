Former Riruta MCA Samuel Njoroge Jailed for 30 Years Over Murder 

Former Member of County Assembly (MCA) for Riruta Ward Samuel Ndungu Njoroge is one of the three accused persons sentenced to 30 years imprisonment each by a High Court in Kiambu Friday for the offence of murder.

While delivering the sentence, Justice (Prof) Joel Ngugi stated that the accused persons brutally murdered the deceased Lucy Njambi Nyagiko who was not yet 25 years old.

The judge further stated that the act of the accused persons was an extreme act of domestic violence and femicide carried out in the most brutish and sadistic ways.

The accused persons were Samuel Ndungu Njoroge, the deceased’s husband and former MCA for Riruta Ward, Joyce Njambi Mungai and Wilson Mwangi Munyua.

The deceased was abducted, raped, and assaulted with sulfuric acid after which she died a day later.

The offence was committed on January 24 2018 in Kiambu County.

Njoroge is a former MCA for Riruta Ward 2013-2017.

Through the testimonies from 38 witnesses lined up by the prosecution, the judge said the court was satisfied with the evidence adduced by prosecution witnesses.

In his ruling, the Judge said the compelling evidence provided by the prosecution highlighted the excessively jealous nature of the first accused, who had a history of assaulting the deceased and displaying aggression towards perceived romantic rivals.

The judge found that marital discord drove the first accused to orchestrate the crime.

The involvement of the second accused in purchasing sulfuric acid, used in the attack, and the presence of the third accused near the crime scene as confirmed through mobile phone data records solidified the case.

Justice Ngugi emphasized that the prosecution’s evidence formed an indisputable chain leading to the guilt of all accused parties.

The prosecution team was led by Thomas Maatwa, Benjamin Kelwon and Augustine Gacharia.