Former South African Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka has died following complications from a medical procedure she underwent about two weeks ago.

Mlambo-Ngcuka died on Friday, her family announced in a statement carried by South Africa’s public broadcaster, SABC.

She made history as the first woman to serve as South Africa’s deputy president. She held the position from 2005 to 2008 under former President Thabo Mbeki.

Before becoming deputy president, Mlambo-Ngcuka served as the country’s Minister of Minerals and Energy.

She later joined the United Nations, where she served as Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women from 2013 to 2021.

UN Women is the United Nations agency responsible for promoting gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to Mlambo-Ngcuka, describing her death as a major loss to the country and the global women’s rights movement.

“Our hearts are really, really sad and broken for having lost such a very dynamic woman leader in our country,” Ramaphosa said.

He praised her contribution to women’s empowerment in South Africa, Africa and across the world.

“She truly flew the flag of women, not only women of South Africa and Africa, but women of the world,” he added.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also mourned Mlambo-Ngcuka in a condolence message shared on X.

Guterres described her as a “lifelong champion of the rights & empowerment of women & girls”.

He said she believed that gender equality was a right rather than a favour granted to women.

“She believed that gender equality is not a favour to be granted but a right to be claimed,” he said.

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed also paid tribute to the former UN Women chief.

In an interview with SABC, Mohammed recalled her efforts to defend the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria.

“She pushed the limits and I think that that’s where we got a lot of the confidence to do the things that we do, following in her footsteps,” Mohammed said.

In a separate statement on X, Mohammed said Mlambo-Ngcuka had continued fighting for women’s leadership until the end of her life.

She also recalled Mlambo-Ngcuka’s call for a woman to succeed Guterres as UN Secretary-General when his second term ends on December 31.