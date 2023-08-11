Former South African President Jacob Zuma Won’t Return To Prison Due To Overcrowding

Jacob Zuma, South Africa’s former President, has been granted a reprieve from returning to prison following his previous sentencing of 15 months for contempt of court.

This move is attributed to a larger strategy to alleviate overcrowding within the country’s correctional facilities.

Zuma, aged 81, had initially surrendered himself to authorities on Friday, complying with the court’s ruling.

His prior release on medical parole had been ruled illegal by the courts. Justice Minister Ronald Lamola clarified that the decision to spare Zuma from returning to prison was intended to mitigate prison overcrowding and had been made by prison authorities without any political influence.

Under a scheme initiated in April, more than 9,000 low-risk prisoners, including Zuma, have been released to ease the pressure on South Africa’s prison system.

This initiative aims to alleviate the strain on the system by prioritizing the release of low-risk offenders. It’s noted that South Africa’s current prison population is exceeding official capacity by 47%.

Makgothi Thobakgale, South Africa’s Commissioner of Prisons, confirmed that Zuma had reported to the Estcourt Correctional Facility in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal on Friday morning, had been “admitted” into the system, and was subsequently released within an hour.

While this move has garnered mixed reactions, with accusations of evading justice on one side and considerations for alleviating prison congestion on the other, the former President’s jailing in 2021 had sparked widespread protests and riots resulting in the loss of more than 350 lives.

Zuma’s sentencing was a consequence of his refusal to testify before a panel investigating financial misconduct and corruption during his presidency. He was initially released on medical parole after serving just two months of his term.

However, an appeals court later deemed this release to be unlawfully granted and ordered Zuma’s return to prison to complete his sentence. This decision was upheld by the constitutional court in the subsequent month, solidifying the legal proceedings around his incarceration.

