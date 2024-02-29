Former Tanzania President Ali Hassan Mwinyi Dies Aged 98

Former President of Tanzania, Ali Hassan Mwinyi, has died at the age of 98, as announced by the current head of state, President Samia Suluhu on Thursday.

President Suluhu stated that Mwinyi passed away around 5:30 pm after battling cancer.

“On behalf of the Tanzania government, I send my condolences to the family, friends and the people of Tanzania on this big loss,” she said.

Mwinyi served as the President of Tanzania from 1985 to 1995, succeeding the country’s founding president, Julius Nyerere.

Born in May 1925 in the village of Kivure, Pwani Region, Mwinyi began his journey in public service after receiving his education in Zanzibar and the United Kingdom.

Before assuming the presidency, Mwinyi held various positions, including Interior Minister and Vice President.

He also served as the chairman of the ruling party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), from 1990 to 1996.

During his presidency, Ali Hassan Mwinyi initiated reforms to reverse socialist policies, earning him the nickname “Mzee Rukhsa,” meaning “Everything Goes.” His tenure marked a shift towards liberalization in morals, beliefs, and values in Tanzania.

President Suluhu declared a 7-day mourning period to honor Mwinyi’s legacy, during which flags will be flown at half-mast. She extended condolences to Mwinyi’s family, friends, and the people of Tanzania, acknowledging the nation’s loss.

Mwinyi’s contributions to Tanzanian society were recognized with prestigious honors, including the Order of Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere in 2011 and the King Faisal Prize of Saudi Arabia for Service to Islam in 2022.