Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Joins GB News As Presenter And Commentator

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed his new role with GB News, a UK-based news channel.

Johnson, who left his parliamentary seat earlier this year, will serve as a presenter, programme maker, and commentator for the network.

GB News announced that Johnson will play a pivotal role in the channel’s coverage of both the UK and US elections scheduled for next year.

Additionally, he will host a series that highlights the global influence of Britain.

In a video shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Boris Johnson pledged to provide his “unvarnished views” on political and global matters.

He expressed his excitement about taking on this new position within the channel.

During the video announcement, Johnson stated, “I am excited to say that I am shortly going to be joining you on GB News. I’m going to be giving this remarkable new TV channel my unvarnished views on everything from Russia, China, the war in Ukraine, how we meet all those challenges.”

Also Read: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Announces Football Ban For Online Racists

In an official statement, he elaborated on the nature of his role, mentioning that he would discuss the significant opportunities for “Global Britain” while addressing the accompanying challenges, emphasizing that the UK’s finest days are yet to come.

Boris Johnson’s decision to join GB News places him among other Conservative politicians who have associated with the network. This includes former Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, party deputy chairman Lee Anderson, and married MPs Esther McVey and Philip Davies.

As per the rules governing former ministers, Johnson was obliged to consult the independent Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) regarding his new employment. Acoba responded that Johnson’s role with GB News did not give rise to any particular concerns under government regulations. However, it stipulated certain conditions, including that he must not utilize any confidential information accessible to him from his time in office and refrain from personally engaging in lobbying on behalf of GB News for a period of two years following his resignation as prime minister.

This move follows an earlier determination by Acoba, which found that Johnson had violated the ministerial code by not seeking the committee’s clearance for his role at the Daily Mail earlier this year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...