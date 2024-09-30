Four Al Shabaab Gunmen Injured in Ambush in Boni Forest

Multi Agency security team conducted an intelligence-led operation against al Shabaab militants who attempted to establish a makeshift camp inside Boni Forest in Lamu County.

The Sunday September 29 night operations caught the militants by surprise.

At least four militants were seriously wounded and escaped into the Somalia border with fatal injuries, police said.

The team recovered ammunition, deadly explosive making materials, mobile phones, assorted medical supplies, food items, and portable solar panels.

Forensic analysis of the communication gadgets recovered from the terrorists is ongoing, officials said.

The success registered against al Shabaab in the Boni Forest is as a result of constant border surveillance and close working relations between the residents of the border villages and security agencies police said.

The security agencies vow to protect Kenyans and will always remain vigilant.

This is the latest such operation to be staged in the area amid fears the group is trying to establish a base for fresh attacks.

The operations have thwarted dozens of planned attacks in the area and inland.

The area is under the multi-agency security operation Linda Boni and is near the Kenya-Somalia border.

The multi-agency operation seeks to flush out the militants from Boni Forest.

This has seen a significant reduction in such incidents.

The area has been facing an increase in terror related attacks.

This is among other things because of its proximity to Somalia border.

The border areas of Mandera, Wajir, Lamu and Garissa too have faced similar attacks which have affected development at large.

The government says they have acquired more resources to enhance operations in the border area against the terrorists.

The attacks have left many dead and displaced hence affecting development.

The area is near the Kenya-Somalia border where the terrorists cross at will for attacks before retreating to their areas of control.

Kenya has been staging operations to tame their activities.

Somalia has not had stable government to help in addressing such attacks.