Four arrested, minerals worth Sh200 million confiscated during raid on illegal dealers

Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho led a raid on an illegal mineral dealership in a residential estate in Nairobi and the Athi River.

During the raid, sacks containing rocks containing iron ore, copper, zinc and lead worth over Sh200 million were confiscated.

Three foreign nationals and a Kenyan were arrested during the raid.

“They have been evading paying taxes to the Kenya Revenue Authority and stolen from us. We are not getting anything,” Joho said during inspection of the minerals confiscated.

He said since the launch of the Investigative arm of the Mining Police Unit comprising officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the crackdown on illegal miners and dealers has been intensified.

The team conducted a raid on a residential house in Nairobi and two warehouses in Athi River and Mlolongo where four people in possession of illegally acquired unprocessed mineral resources were arrested.

Some of the minerals confiscated are used in the manufacture of car batteries.

“These are high-value minerals which we are not getting anything from,” he said.

Also confiscated was a spectrometer for detecting minerals that are radioactive.

The raid comes barely three weeks after Joho launched an investigative arm in the ministry.

Joho said minerals are resources that belong to the Kenyan people not only for today but for future generations.

“When minerals are stolen, they are gone for good. I want to ensure that we have teams in place to ensure the law is followed. I also want to assure players in the industry that the ministry is here to offer support as long as you do the right thing,” he stated on January 8.

Joho urged mining companies to work closely with the local community and pay them their dues.

He also asked the firms to work closely with the county government and pay royalties.

In April last year, the government deployed a special police unit to tackle widespread illegal exploration and mining of minerals.

The Mining Police Unit under the command of Fatuma Hadi is mandated to pursue miners, prospectors, and dealers violating the industry law and regulations.

The unit is under the command of the Inspectorate of Mines.

Illegal exploration, exploitation, and dealing in minerals are penalised through a fine of up to Sh10 million or a jail term of two years or both under the Mining Act 2016.