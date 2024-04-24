Four Bodies Retrieved from Mathare River Following Heavy Downpour

Four bodies of suspected flood victims have been retrieved from Mathare River following heavy rains witnessed in Nairobi on Tuesday.

Starehe Sub-county Police Commander Fred Abuga says the four include two men and two women.

“We expect more,” he said.

He said that six other people remain unaccounted for as a search operation continues in Mathare.

18 people, including 11 adults and 7 children, have been rescued by Kenya Red Cross Action Team in Mradi, Mathare 4A, after becoming stranded due to floodwaters caused by heavy rains last night in Nairobi.

Read: One Killed, Many Displaced by Floods in Mathare as Heavy Rains Render Most Roads Impassable in Nairobi

Various parts of Nairobi experienced heavy rainfall overnight, resulting in flash floods in areas such as Mukuru, Mathare, Huruma, Ruaraka, Baba Dogo, Bosnia, Umoja 3, Choka, Njiru, Ruai, Utawala, Githurai, Kahawa, Eastern Bypass, Kinoo, Kijabe, Limuru, Ruiru, Graceland, Joska, Kaswito, Kicheko, Mangili, Kenyatta Road, Juja, Kitengela, and Magadi.

Earlier, one person was reported dead in Mathare following heavy downpour experienced overnight.

Police said the victim was a cart pusher who was swept by the raging water on Tuesday April 23.

Police and other emergency service providers were mobilized to rescue the affected and rescue those trapped.