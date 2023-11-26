Four Bullet Riddled Bodies Found Near Military Maize Farm 

Mystery surrounds the murder of four people whose bodies were found in a maize plantation near the Kenya Defence Forces Moi Barracks in Eldoret.

Police and witnesses said they were Sunday found in a trench near a maize plantation belonging to KDF.

Uasin Gishu County police commander Benjamin Mwanthi said they are investigating the incident.

He added they are yet to establish the identity of the men and motive of the murder.

Police and members of the local community milled the scene of crime.

A witness said some locals said the bodies had bullet wounds.

There are reports they were killed elsewhere and the bodies dumped at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing. The bodies were moved to the mortuary pending identification and autopsy.

Such incidents are not new in the area, locals said.