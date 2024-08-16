Four Charged in Jimmy Wanjigi Teargas Canisters Saga, Released on Sh100,000

Four people were Friday arraigned over possession of explosive cannisters outside the house of businessman Jimmy Wanjigi in Nairobi.

Duncan Odhiambo Otieno, Calvin Ochieng Odongo, Kennedy Ochieng Asewe and Josiah Otimo appeared before Milimani Magistrate Rose Ndumbi and denied the charge.

The court heard that on August 8 during the ‘Nane Nane’ demonstrations, they were found with explosives at Muthaiga gate 44 within Starehe sub county.

“You had in your possession firearms namely explosives cannisters in circumstances that which raised reasonable presumption that the firearm was intended to be used in a manner that would disrupt public order,” read the charge sheet in part.

They also faced another count of preparation to commit a felony.

The charge sheet indicates that on August 8 at Central business district (CBD) within Nairobi county, with others not before court they were found with dangerous weapons namely smoke grenades.

The prosecution told the court that them being armed indicated that they were about to commit a felony.

The denied the charges sand were released on a bond of Sh100,000 each.

The case will be mentioned on September 4.

Wanjigi has protested the move and vowed to reveal how the canisters were planted.

He has also obtained orders stopping police plans to charge him over the same.