Four Charged with Stealing 70,000 Liters of Diesel Valued at Sh13.5 Million 

Four businessmen were Thursday charged with stealing 70,000 liters of diesel valued at a staggering Sh13.5 million.

They appeared at the Milimani Chief Magistrate Court, Nairobi.

They are; Douglas Macharia Maina, Dominic Kimotho, Enan Njuguna Mweha, and Lewis Musau Masaku and were released on bail after denying the charges of stealing.

They are accused of committing the crime between November 23, 2023, and December 20, 2023.

Alternatively, Maina was accused of dishonestly receiving and retaining 30,000 liters of diesel worth Sh5.8 million at 360 Energy Komarock Petrol station, while Kimotho faces similar charges for 10,000 liters worth Sh1.9 million at Trojans Petrol station Kiboko.

Appearing for the accused persons, defence counsel Shadrack Wambui pleaded with the court to release them on a lenient cash bail pending trial.

Senior principal magistrate Bernard Ochoi released them on a cash bail of Sh500,000 or an alternative bond of Sh2 million.

The matter is set for pretrial mention on February 7, 2024.