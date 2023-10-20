Four Dead, 13 Injured in Stampede at Mashujaa Day Venue

Four people have died following a stampede at the venue of this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations.

According to the police, the stampede happened at 3 am at Kericho Green Stadium’s gate ‘C’.

The four died while undergoing treatment at the Kericho Referral hospital. 13 others are nursing injuries at the same hospital.

The stampede was allegedly caused by a lady who was selling tea outside the stadium when she accidentally spilled hot tea in the fire near the road, causing panic.

“Several people who wanted to gain entry to the stadium were injured and rushed to Kericho County Referral Hospital on board station motor vehicle and county government ambulances,” police said.

Rift Valley police boss Tom Odera confirmed that the four died on arrival at the hospital while those injured were admitted.

“They are in stable but in serious condition,” he said.

Security was tight at the event with those getting in being screened.

Police later moved the crowd from the site and screened those in queues to get into the stadium.

President William Ruto who was briefed about the incident arrived at the stadium, which has a sitting capacity of 10,000 people, to lead the Mashujaa Day celebrations.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

