Four Dead, 9 Injured in Accident Along Eldoret-Nakuru Highway

Four people have died in a Monday morning accident along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), the accident occurred around 0500hrs after a Nakuru-bound matatu belonging to Msamaria Shuttle Ltd collided with a 60-seater bus.

The driver of the Msamaria matatu is said to have lost control of the vehicle hence the accident.

The unfortunate incident occured at Hill Tea Area along Eldoret- Nakuru Road.

At the time of the incident, the matatu was carrying 16 passengers. The driver and three other passengers died on the spot.

Nine other passengers sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment at Eldama Ravine Sub-County Referral Hospital.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to the same facility morgue.

“We urge motorists and all other road users to exercise extreme caution while on the roads, especially during this rainy season,” NPS said.