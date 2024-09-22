Four Dead and Dozens Hurt in Alabama Mass Shooting

At least four people were killed Saturday night and dozens injured in a mass shooting in Birmingham, Alabama, police say.

“Multiple shooters fired multiple shots on a group of people” late on Saturday in the Five Points South area of the city, Birmingham police officer Truman Fitzgerald said.

Police found the bodies of two men and one woman at the scene and a fourth victim died of bullet wounds in hospital, he said.

Detectives are investigating whether the gunmen walked up to the victims or drove by, Mr Fitzgerald added. No suspects have been arrested.

The Five Points South district is known for its nightlife.

Speaking about the injured, Mr Fitzgerald told reporters: “We have dozens of gunshot victims from this area. I’m told at least four of those gunshot victims are life-threatening.”

Birmingham Fire and Rescue reports taking eight victims to the hospital. BPD says four of them have life-threatening injuries.

Officers say dozens of victims arrived at various hospitals across the city.

BPD believes multiple shooters fired multiple shots on a group of people either on the sidewalk or on the road of Magnolia Avenue. Detectives are still working to confirm whether the shooters fired their guns on foot or from a car.

“These mass shootings have more to do with culture than they do criminality. Mayor Randall Woodfin said it best this week.. we’re seeing far too many arguments being settled by bullets, and I think this speaks exactly to what our mayor just said,” stated Officer Fitzgerald.

There have been more than 400 mass shootings across the US so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more people are injured or killed.

By Agencies