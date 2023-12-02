Four Dead, Six Wounded After Building Under Construction Collapses in Eastleigh 

At least four workers were Saturday killed when a building under construction collapsed in Nairobi’s Eastleigh area.

The incident happened along Muratina Road Saturday afternoon as the workers were busy on site, police and witnesses said.

Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said four workers were killed on the spot.

He added six others were injured and rushed to hospitals.

Bungei said they are investigating the incident.

Rescuers rushed to the scene and used bare hands in rescuing those trapped.

This is the latest such incident to happen in the city.

Nairobi and Kiambu among other regions are experiencing a construction boom with most buildings going more than six floors.

There are fears some of these structures are being constructed without proper supervision.