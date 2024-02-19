Four Hawkers Charged with Selling Unregistered Pest Products 

Four Hawkers were Monday charged with selling unregistered pest control products.

They appeared at the Milimani Chief Magistrate Court, Nairobi.

Watson Mwangi Macharia, James Mwangi Njeri, Peris Wanjiku Wainaina and Alberta Barbra were released on bail after denying the charges.

They were charged that on February 16, at the sidewalk next to Tom Mboya monument along Moi Avenue in Nairobi within Nairobi County, they were jointly found selling unregistered pest control products.

They were accused offering 204 Pestmax insecticides, comprising 23-liter, 0.5-liter, and 250ml containers, contravening the provisions of the pest control products Act.

Macharia is charged with another count of storing unregistered pest control products in a white saloon car.

The products included 157 Pestmax insecticides in different containers: 10-liter, 0.5-liter, and 250ml (54, 93) respectively.

Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi released them on a bond of Sh500,000 or an alternative bail of Sh150,000.

The matter will be mentioned on March 3.