Four Including Three Tourists Killed in Narok Accident

Four people including three tourists were killed in a road accident in Katakala area, Narok County.

The group was from Maasai Mara park heading back towards Mulot aboard a Land cruiser when the accident happened on Monday at about 3 pm.

Police said the Land cruiser collided head on with an oncoming trailer. The driver of the trailer was injured.

National Police spokesperson Dr Resla Onyango confirmed the accident.

She said drivers of both vehicles were injured in the accident.

She said two of the deceased were of African race and and female Caucasian.

They died on the spot while one male unknown Caucasian died on his way to hospital.

Traffic police rushed to the scene along Narok-Bomet highway to clear it.

Meanwhile, 15 students were injured when a bus they were traveling in was involved in an accident at Sachangwan area, Nakuru along Eldoret- Nakuru highway.

Police said the students were in a bus belonging yo Rockside Academy in Utawala, Nairobi.

The bus was carrying 26 students, three teachers and a cook when the accident happened.

They were from Eldoret where they had attended the National Music Festival and were detained for Nairobi.

Police said on reaching at the scene, a crane which was moving on the same direction with the bus lost control and hit the bus forcing it off the road.

The crane also hit two other private cars which landed in a ditch and left five people with serious injuries.

The victims were rushed to various hospitals with serious injuries, police said.

These are the latest accidents to happen amid campaigns to address the trend. Up to 4,000 people are killed in accidents in a year in the country.