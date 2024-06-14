Four Killed, 41 Injured in Marsabit Accident

At least four people died in an early Friday morning bus accident in Saku, Marsabit County.

Police said the accident which involved a bus heading from Nairobi to Moyale also left 41 passengers injured.

The injured were rushed to hospital.

Marsabit Governor Mohamud Ali mourned the dead.

“We mourn the loss of four lives and are deeply concerned for the 41 injured,” he said.

Ali visited the hospital to check on the injured, lauding the staff at Marsabit County Referral Hospital for their excellent work.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families, and I wish a swift recovery to the injured,” he said.

The Governor said the county government will step in for support needed.

“My government is committed to providing all necessary assistance,” Ali said.

Police said they are investigating the accident.