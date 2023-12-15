Four Killed, Two Injured After A Bomb Hits Their Vehicle Along Dadaab-Garissa Road

At least four people were killed Friday and two were injured after the vehicle they were traveling in was hit by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Garissa.

Police said the victims were using a four-wheel drive car between Egge dam and Bogyar along Dadaab-Garissa when the incident happened.

The vehicle was badly damaged. The injured were evacuated and rushed to a local hospital in serious condition, police said.

Police said the Garissa County TB program was blown up in the IED explosion. The driver had about 10 health officials when the incident happened.

This is the latest such incident after a lull of almost a month because of rains that cut off roads there. Police have intensified operations in the area to address the terror menace thwarting dozens of planned attacks.

Last month, dozens of terror suspects were killed in police operations in the area as they planned attacks on security agents.

For instance at least two members of the al shabaab terror group who had been acting as doctors for the group were killed in a raid by police in their camp in Fafi, Garissa County.

Police said the incident happened at a medical camp for the gang at Hagarso area.

There are fears there are dozens of more of the terrorists hiding in the area, police said.

The multi agency team recovered medical supplies and Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) making materials, police said.