    Four More Suspects in Sh94 Million Wells Fargo Heist Arrested

    wells fargo heist
    Cash Recovered from Wells Fargo Heist. [COURTESY]

    DCI detectives have arrested four more Wells Fargo employees believed to have taken part in the Sh94.9 million heist.

    In a statement, DCI director Amin Mohamed said the four were taken into custody after a thorough analysis of forensic evidence.

    They are; Joel Oyuchi Mweseli -controller/planner, the in charge of drivers Harrison Mugendi Njeru, fleet supervisor Caleb Ouma Okinyi and the in charge of crew commanders Mr Ronald Ouma Oluu.

    The suspects are believed to have conspired with the two prime suspects – Daniel Mugetha and Anthony Nduiki – whose whereabouts are still unknown.

    Friday’s arrests make eight the total number of suspects so far nabbed in the daring heist.

    Four others were apprehended days ago after over Sh9 million was recovered in a jerrycan at a house in Roysambu.

    The newly arrested suspects are currently being held at Capitol Hill Police Station pending arraignment at Milimani Law Courts on Monday.

