Four Nigerians Arrested After Naked Man Falls from Fifth Floor in Riruta

Police are holding four Nigerian men in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old man in Riruta area, Nairobi.

The victim identified as Charles Waga Otieno is said to have jumped from the fifth floor of an apartment after an altercation with four Nigerians.

The four were occupants of the house.

Police visited the scene and established the man had gone to deliver carpet at the said house on the seventh floor room 56 rented by a Nigerian who paid him Sh400 for the work.

The deceased was later heard screaming while stripping naked and jumped from fifth floor to the ground floor where he sustained serious head injuries.

He was rushed to Coptic Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The four foreigners were arrested pending investigations into the incident. Police said they are investigating murder.

It is not clear what motivated the man to jump to his death while naked in the Monday afternoon incident.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.