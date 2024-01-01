Four Perish Following Deadly Crash in Timboroa

At least four people have died following a grisly road accident in Timboroa along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway.
A saloon car is said to have collided with a truck on Monday.
On Sunday, seven people perished along the same highway.
The Sunday morning accident that happened at the Eveready Roundabout involved a 14 seater matatu and a long distance trailer.
Survivors were rushed to Nakuru Teaching and Referral Hospital for advanced treatment.
Images from the scene painted a grim image of the severity of the accident, with the matatu belonging to Ngata Sacco completely wrecked.
Witnesses said it happened at about 7 am. The matatu is said to have stopped at an undesignated area prompting an oncoming trailer to ram onto it and dragged it for a distance.
Nakuru West Sub-County Police commander Francis Wahome said they are investigating the incident.
