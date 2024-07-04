Fran Drescher Net Worth

Fran Drescher, an accomplished American actress, comedian, writer, and activist, has an estimated net worth of $25 million. She is best known for her roles in the television series “The Nanny” and “Happily Divorced.” Drescher’s iconic performance in “The Nanny,” characterized by her thick New York accent and comedic timing, earned her two Primetime Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe nomination. “The Nanny” aired 146 episodes over six seasons and gained immense popularity in syndication. “Happily Divorced” aired 34 episodes over two seasons.

A significant contributor to her net worth is her co-creation of both shows with her former husband, Peter Marc Jacobson, where she also served as a writer and producer.

Early Life

Fran Drescher was born Francine Joy Drescher on September 30, 1957, in Flushing, Queens, New York. Raised in a Jewish family, her mother was a bridal consultant, and her father worked as a naval systems analyst. Fran grew up in Kew Garden Hills, Queens, with her older sister. Her maternal great-grandmother emigrated from Romania, and her father’s family hailed from Poland. At 16, Drescher was a runner-up for Miss New York Teenager. She attended Parson’s Junior High School in Flushing and Hillcrest High School in Jamaica, Queens, where she was a classmate of comedian Ray Romano. After graduating in 1975, she briefly attended Queens College, City University of New York, before dropping out to enroll in cosmetology school.

Fran Drescher Career

Drescher made her film debut in 1977 with a small role in “Saturday Night Fever” and starred alongside Jay Leno in “American Hot Wax” in 1978. She had a supporting role in Wes Craven’s television horror film “Stranger in Our House” and appeared in the teen comedy “Hollywood Knights” and the comedy “Gorp” in 1980. In 1983, she starred alongside Dan Aykroyd in “Doctor Detroit.”

In 1984, Drescher appeared in the cult classic “This Is Spinal Tap” and the comedy musical “The Rosebud Beach Hotel.” Throughout the 1980s, she took guest roles in television shows such as “Night Court,” “Who’s the Boss?,” and “The Magical World of Walt Disney.” She also appeared in films like “The Big Picture,” “UHF,” and “Wedding Band.”

The Nanny

In 1991, Drescher convinced CBS president Jeff Sagansky to hear her pitch for a television show, which became “The Nanny.” The show, inspired by her own upbringing in Queens, starred Drescher as a Jewish fashionista who becomes a nanny for a wealthy British family in New York City. Despite initial struggles, “The Nanny” gained high ratings in its third season, thanks to Drescher’s promotional efforts. Her performance earned her two Golden Globe nominations, two Primetime Emmy Award nominations, and an American Comedy Award nomination. The series ran for six seasons, concluding in June 1999.

Post-2000s Career

After “The Nanny,” Drescher took guest-starring roles and created and produced the sitcom “Living with Fran,” which aired for two seasons. In 2010, she hosted “The Fran Drescher Tawk Show,” which had a brief run. Drescher reunited with her ex-husband Jacobson to create “Happily Divorced,” which aired from 2011 to 2013.

Personal Life

Drescher married her first husband, Peter Marc Jacobson, in 1978. They divorced in 1999 but remained close after Jacobson came out as gay. In 1985, Drescher and Jacobson were victims of a violent home invasion, during which Drescher was raped at gunpoint. In 2000, she was diagnosed with uterine cancer, an experience she chronicled in her book “Cancer Schmancer.” She founded the Cancer Schmancer Movement in 2007 to promote early cancer detection in women.

Real Estate

In September 2008, Drescher was appointed the Public Diplomacy Envoy for Women’s Health Issues by the Bush administration, traveling globally to advocate for better healthcare for women. She supported Hillary Clinton in the 2008 Democratic primary and Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection.

In 1997, Drescher purchased a beachfront home in Malibu for $1.225 million, a property now likely worth $7-10 million.