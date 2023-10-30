Francis Gitau Appointed Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority Boss

Engineer Francis Gitau has been named the Director General of the Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (NaMATA).

In a statement on Monday, Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen said Gitau will serve for a period of three years with effect from October 30, 2023.

Gitau previously served as the Infrastructure Secretary at the State Department of Roads.

“On behalf of the Ministry and the Board of NaMATA, I wish to take this opportunity to congratulate Eng. Francis Gitau on this appointment and with him well in his new role. We are confident that Eng. Francis Gitau will provide leadership in the development of an integrated Mass Rapid Transport System fine Nairobi Metropolitan Area,” said Murkomen.

Gitau has over 30 years of experience in road sector development and management.

He holds a Master’s degree in Transportation Engineering from the University of Nairobi, an Executive Master in Business Administration from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering.

He has postgraduate training in Road Maintenance from Aachen University iGermany and has acquired advanced international training on Road Construction and Maintenance from Malaysia.

He is trained in corporate governance among other professional trainings done locally and internationally.