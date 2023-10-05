Frankie Dettori, the legendary Italian horse jockey, has not only left an indelible mark on the world of horse racing but has also amassed considerable wealt. Frankie Dettori net worth is an impressive $18 million.

Who is Frankie Dettori?

Frankie Dettori was born on December 15, 1970, in Milan, Italy. His lifelong love affair with horses began when his father purchased a Palomino pony for him at the age of 12. Little did anyone know that this initial encounter would set the stage for a remarkable career in horse racing.

Dettori’s prodigious talent was evident early on, with his first professional win occurring in Turin in November 1986 when he was just 16 years old. During his teenage years, he notched over 100 wins, foreshadowing the greatness that lay ahead.

The Magnificent Seven: A Historic Feat

On September 28, 1996, Frankie Dettori achieved what is now etched in horse racing history as “The Magnificent Seven.” In an astonishing display of skill and determination, he triumphed in all seven races on Ascot Racecourse—a feat rarely accomplished. This extraordinary achievement catapulted him to global fame and cemented his status as one of the sport’s finest jockeys.

Frankie Dettori’s Association with Godolphin

Frankie Dettori’s prowess in the saddle led to a prestigious role as the retained rider for the renowned Godolphin racing stables. He held this esteemed position until September 2012, marking a significant chapter in his career.

Challenges and Triumphs

In December 2012, Frankie Dettori faced a setback when he received a six-month suspension from racing due to the use of an illegal substance. During his hiatus from the racetrack, he ventured into a different arena—the 11th season of the UK version of “Big Brother,” where he finished seventh.

Despite challenges, Frankie Dettori’s career boasts an impressive list of accomplishments. He has ridden to victory on over 500 winning horses, a testament to his exceptional talent and dedication to the sport. His accolades include winning the British flat racing Champion Jockey award on three occasions: in 1994, 1995, and 2004.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frankie Dettori (@frankiedettori_)

Frankie Dettori Net Worth

Frankie Dettori net worth is $18 million.

A Master of Classics

Frankie Dettori’s mastery extends to some of the most prestigious races in British horse racing. He has triumphed in every major British Classic race, securing the St. Leger title an astounding five times.

Additionally, he has claimed victory in the Epsom Oaks and the 1,000 Guineas three times each, the 2,000 Guineas twice, and the coveted Epsom Derby once.

Frankie Dettori: A Legacy in Racing

Frankie Dettori’s extraordinary journey from a Palomino pony to horse racing greatness is a testament to his unwavering passion and talent. With an enviable net worth of $18 million and a legacy etched in the annals of horse racing history, Frankie Dettori continues to be an inspiration to aspiring jockeys and a cherished figure in the world of sports.

