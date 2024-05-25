Fred Couples Net Worth

Fred Couples, an esteemed American professional golfer, boasts a net worth of $120 million. Over his illustrious career, Couples has made significant achievements on both the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions, including 15 PGA Tour victories and 64 tournament wins overall. Notably, he clinched the Masters Tournament title in 1992 and won the Players Championship in 1984 and 1996. In recent years, he has excelled in senior tournaments, securing his first senior major in 2011. His contributions to golf were recognized with his induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2013. Known affectionately as “Boom Boom” for his powerful driving ability, Couples has also made a mark in golf course design.

Early Life

Frederick Steven Couples was born on October 3, 1959, in Seattle. His family, originally named Coppola, changed their surname to Couples to assimilate into American culture. Growing up in a working-class household near Seattle’s Jefferson Park golf course, Fred honed his golfing skills from a young age. Notably, he is self-taught, never having employed a swing coach. Couples’ talent became evident during his high school years, earning him a golf scholarship to the University of Houston, where he formed a close friendship with future PGA Tour player Blaine McCallister. At 19, Couples won the Washington Open, defeating PGA Tour veteran Don Bies.

Fred Couples Career

Couples’ professional career took off with his first PGA Tour victory at the Kemper Open in 1983. He went on to win 14 additional PGA Tour titles, including a major victory at the 1992 Masters Tournament. His success earned him the PGA Tour Player of the Year award in both 1991 and 1992, along with the Vardon Trophy and five selections to the United States Ryder Cup team. In 1992, he reached the pinnacle of the Official World Golf Rankings, holding the number one spot for 16 consecutive weeks.

Nicknamed “Mr. Skins” for his success in the Skins Game, Couples won the event five times, amassing over $3.5 million in winnings. Despite facing criticism for losing composure and making mistakes early in his career, he matured into a formidable competitor. However, his career was marred by persistent back injuries starting in 1994, yet he continued to achieve notable results, particularly on the World Tour.

In 2010, Couples debuted on the Champions Tour, winning several events before withdrawing from the Masters Tournament in 2016 due to back issues.

Golf Course Design

In 1992, Couples ventured into golf course design, co-founding Couples Bates Golf Design (later Bates Golf Design Group) with Gene D. Gates. The firm has designed more than 20 award-winning golf courses worldwide, further solidifying Couples’ impact on the sport.

Fred Couples Brand Endorsements

Couples has enhanced his income through numerous brand endorsements, most notably for Antabloc, an anti-inflammatory nutraceutical. His golf shirts often feature the brand’s logo. He has also been associated with various golf video games, including “Fred Couples Golf” by Sega in 1994.

Personal Life

Fred Couples’ personal life has seen its share of ups and downs. He first married Deborah, whom he met at the University of Houston. Their marriage ended in divorce in 1993, and Deborah tragically committed suicide in 2001. Couples then married Thais Baker in 1998, but they later separated, and she died from breast cancer.

Real Estate

In 2017, Couples sold his mansion in La Quinta, California, to NBA legend Jerry West. The Mediterranean-style home, spanning 5,200 square feet, features a large garage and luxurious amenities. Couples had purchased the property for $3.07 million in 2009 and initially listed it for $3.95 million in 2016. The final sale price remains undisclosed.

In 2020, Couples sold another property in Newport Beach for $3.25 million, despite originally purchasing it for $3.475 million in 2015. This residence, located near the Pacific Ocean and the University of California-Irvine, sits within the exclusive Big Canyon Country Club.

