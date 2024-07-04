Fred Savage, an American actor and former child star, has an estimated net worth of $30 million. Best known for his role as Kevin Arnold in the iconic TV series “The Wonder Years” (1988-1993), Savage has amassed a significant portion of his wealth through his successful career as a director and producer. He has directed numerous episodes of popular sitcoms, earning substantial backend points on shows that have been highly profitable in syndication.

Fred Savage Net Worth $30 Million Date of Birth July 9, 1976 Place of Birth Chicago, Illinois Nationality American Profession Actor

Early Life

Fred Aaron Savage was born on July 9, 1976, in Chicago, Illinois. Raised in Glencoe, Illinois, he moved to California with his family. His parents, Joanne and Lewis Savage, have two other children, Ben and Kala, who are also in the entertainment industry. His father worked as an industrial real estate broker and consultant. The Savage family is Jewish, with roots tracing back to Poland, Ukraine, Germany, and Latvia.

Savage attended Brentwood School in Los Angeles County and later went to Stanford University, where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He graduated in 1999 with a bachelor’s degree in English.

Fred Savage Career

Fred Savage began his acting career at a young age. His first professional role was in the TV show “Morningstar/Eveningstar” at nine years old. He appeared in shows like “The Twilight Zone” and “Crime Story,” and films such as “The Boy Who Could Fly” (1986) and “Dinosaurs! – A Fun-Filled Trip Back in Time!” (1987). His performance in the 1987 film “The Princess Bride” brought him national attention.

The Wonder Years

In 1988, Savage landed the role of Kevin Arnold in “The Wonder Years,” which became his most famous role. He received two Golden Globe nominations and two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, becoming the youngest actor ever to receive such honors at the time. He also starred in films like “Vice Versa” (1988) and the ABC special “Runaway Ralph” (1988) during this period. After the show ended in 1993, Savage returned to high school and later pursued a degree at Stanford.

Post-“The Wonder Years” Career

After “The Wonder Years,” Savage took on roles in TV films like “No One Would Tell” and “How Do You Spell God?” (both 1996), and starred in the NBC sitcom “Working” from 1997 to 1999. He made guest appearances on shows like “Boy Meets World” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” and acted in films such as “The Rules of Attraction” (2002) and “Austin Powers in Goldmember” (2002).

In 2006, Savage starred in the short-lived series “Crumbs.” He later appeared in the Fox series “The Grinder” (2015) and the Netflix series “Friends from College” (2017). He has also lent his voice to animated projects like “Kim Possible” and “Family Guy.”

Directing and Producing

Savage has built a successful career as a director and producer. He started directing with an episode of his sitcom “Working” in 1999. Since then, he has directed episodes of “Boy Meets World,” “Drake & Josh,” “Modern Family,” “2 Broke Girls,” and more. As a producer, he has worked on shows like “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “Phil of the Future.”

Personal Life

Fred Savage married his childhood friend Jennifer Lynn Stone in 2004. They have three children together.

Real Estate

In the late 2000s, Savage purchased a large house in Hancock Park, Los Angeles, for $3 million, later listing it for sale in 2019 for $5 million. He previously owned a home above the Sunset Strip in Hollywood, which he sold in 2007 for $2.25 million. In October 2019, Savage bought an 8,200-square-foot mansion in Bel Air for $9.5 million.

Fred Savage Net Worth

