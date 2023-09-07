Freddie Mercury’s Yamaha Piano Sells For $2.1 Million In Record-Breaking Auction

A Yamaha baby grand piano that once belonged to the legendary Queen frontman Freddie Mercury has fetched a staggering $2.1 million (£1.7 million) at auction.

This historic sale was slightly below initial estimates but still set a record for a composer’s piano, according to auctioneers Sotheby’s.

Mercury utilized this very piano to compose some of Queen’s most iconic hits, including the legendary “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Notably, handwritten lyrics for this timeless classic sold for an impressive £1.38 million.

The auction, which featured nearly 1,500 items from one of Mercury’s oldest friends, Mary Austin, saw several other remarkable sales.

These included a silver snake bangle worn in the “Bohemian Rhapsody” video in 1975, which fetched an astonishing £698,500, nearly 100 times its initial estimate. The door of Mercury’s Garden Lodge home in west London, adorned with graffiti by fans, sold for a remarkable £412,750, far surpassing its estimated value of £15,000-£25,000.

Additionally, handwritten lyrics for hits like “Somebody To Love” (£241,300), “Killer Queen” (£279,400), and “We Are the Champions” (£317,500) were part of the auction. A crown and cloak designed for the 1986 Magic tour commanded an impressive £635,000.

A striking onyx and diamond Cartier ring (£273,050), gifted by Sir Elton John, was another notable sale, with the full hammer price to be donated to the Elton John Aids Foundation.

A 1941 Wurlitzer jukebox that once graced the kitchen of Garden Lodge fetched £406,400.

Among the standout items was the original 15-page manuscript for Queen’s epic hit “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The manuscript, bearing the working title “Mongolian Rhapsody,” revealed in its notes the various directions in which Mercury envisioned the track evolving.

Apart from the musical memorabilia, paintings by renowned artists Salvador Dali and Pablo Picasso that adorned Mercury’s home also went under the hammer.

Personal items such as more of his lyrics, flamboyant stage costumes, his moustache comb, champagne bottles from his cellar, and his posthumous Brit Award were all part of this extraordinary auction.

Freddie Mercury, originally from Zanzibar, fronted Queen, a UK band known for their unique blend of glam rock, heavy metal, and theatrical performances. The band’s influence and popularity during the 1970s remain unmatched.

The auction at Sotheby’s garnered a total of £12.2 million before buyer’s premiums and fees, marking a historic moment in the world of music memorabilia.

Note: Hammer prices at Sotheby’s include buyer’s premiums and fees, which vary based on the value, in addition to local VAT.

