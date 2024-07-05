Freddie Prinze Jr. is an American actor with an estimated net worth of $30 million, a combined amount with his wife since 2002, Sarah Michelle Gellar. Prinze Jr. gained fame in the late 90s through numerous teen movies and has since expanded his career to include television and voice acting. Despite stepping away from the limelight in later years, he remains a notable figure in Hollywood.

Freddie Prinze Jr. Net Worth $30 Million Date of Birth March 8, 1976 Place of Birth Los Angeles, California Nationality American Profession Actor

Early Life

Frederick James Prinze Jr. was born on March 8, 1976, in Los Angeles, California. He is the son of Freddie Prinze, a well-known actor-comedian who starred in the sitcom “Chico and the Man.” Tragically, Prinze’s father died when Freddie was just a year old. Although initially ruled a suicide, later court proceedings deemed the death accidental, allowing the family to collect a significant life insurance settlement.

Raised in a Catholic household in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Prinze Jr. learned Spanish influenced by his Puerto Rican grandmother. After graduating from high school in 1994, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career.

Freddie Prinze Jr. Career

Freddie Prinze Jr. made his television debut in an episode of “Family Matters” in 1995 and soon landed roles in various TV films and shows. His first major film role was in “To Gillian on Her 37th Birthday” (1996). He gained prominence with the horror film “I Know What You Did Last Summer” (1997) and its sequel, “I Still Know What You Did Last Summer” (1998).

Prinze Jr.’s breakout role came in the romantic comedy “She’s All That” (1999), where his leading performance turned him into a major star. The film was a box office hit, earning $63 million despite mixed reviews.

However, subsequent films like “Wing Commander” (1999), “Down to You” (2000), and “Boys and Girls” (2000) were commercial failures, and his career struggled. He found success again with “Scooby-Doo” (2002) and its sequel, “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed” (2004), both of which were box office hits.

Also Read: How To Close Rage Account

Prinze Jr. also appeared on TV shows such as “Friends,” “Boston Legal,” and “George Lopez.” He starred in his own sitcom, “Freddie,” though it was canceled after one season.

Voice Acting

In the mid-2000s, Prinze Jr. transitioned into voice acting. His major voice roles include the animated film “Shark Bait,” “Happily N’Ever After,” and “Delgo.” He also voiced characters in video games like “Mass Effect 3” and “Dragon Age: Inquisition,” and gained recognition for his role as Kanan Jarrus in the Disney series “Star Wars Rebels.”

Freddie Prinze Jr. Relationship with Sarah Michelle Gellar

Freddie Prinze Jr. met Sarah Michelle Gellar in 1997 while filming “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” They dated for five years before marrying in 2002. The couple has two children, born in 2009 and 2012, and resides in Los Angeles.

Real Estate

In 2001, Prinze Jr. and Gellar purchased a 7,600-square-foot home in Bel-Air for $2.45 million, which they listed for $5.45 million in 2014. In 2013, they bought a $6.1 million property in Mandeville Canyon, Los Angeles. The three-story mansion, built in 2006, was listed for sale six months later for $7.9 million.

Freddie Prinze Jr. Nt Worth

Freddie Prinze Jr. net worth is $30 million combines with his wife.