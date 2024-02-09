Free at Last: Jacque Maribe Acquitted in Monica Kimani Murder Case

Journalist Jacque Maribe is a free woman.

This was after Justice Grace Nzioka on Friday found her not guilty of the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

Maribe was acquitted due to lack of evidence. She is the second accused in a case that has been going on for over five years.

“It is my considered view that the charge brought against the second accused person was not the proper charge,” she said.

“Was there any offense committed when the second accused person gave a statement to the investigating officer at Lang’ata police station which turned out to be not true? I say no more. The office of the Director fo Public Prosecution know their mandate.

“The result is that the prosecution did not adduce enough evidence for this court to find the second accused person guilty of the offense of murder of Monica Nyawira Kimani on the night of September 19, 2018.”

The first accused, Joseph ‘Jowie’ Irungu who is also her ex-fiancé was on the other hand found guilty of murder.

Justice Nzioka on Friday ruled that Jowie with others not before the court murdered Monica in September 2018 at her Lamuria Gardens apartment.

“All this evidence leaves a strong conclusion that Irungu murdered Monica Kimani,” she ruled.

“This the prosecution has proved beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Justice Nzioka said the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt that indeed Jowie killed the late businesswoman.

“The person who killed the deceased did not intend to give her even one minute to survive. It is my considered opinion and finding that the perpetrator intended instant death,” she said.

