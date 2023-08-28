French National on Transit Dies at JKIA

A 48-year-old French national died at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport as he waited to connect to Paris.

Radjab Ahmed Moindachami was from Moroni (Comoros) on a KQ flight headed for Paris when he collapsed.

He was rushed to the Port Health where officials tried to apply first aid on him in vain. Officials suspect he had heart-related complications. The incident happened on August 25 as the passenger and others waited to board their flight, officials said.

Officials said the deceased had a chest scar and medication an indication that he had a heart-related problem. The body was moved to a local mortuary pending autopsy and further probe, police said.

Meanwhile, police are investigating an incident in which a man died while at a construction site in Parklands, Nairobi.

Samson Muhanji succumbed to injuries after a slab he and other workers were casting caved in on him on the 18th floor of the SMB Suites Limited along Githuri Road.

Three other workers were injured in the incident.

Police and other officials from the county government and National Construction Authority are investigating the incident.

This is the latest such incident to happen in a series in the city amid a construction boom which seems unchecked

Police say at least one such death is reported weekly in the city.

