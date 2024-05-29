fbpx
    Subscribe
    SPORTS

    French Police Arrest 15 For Drug Trafficking Near Olympic Village

    Linda AmianiBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Olympic
    The Arc de Triomphe reflects in an official's store window for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris on December 15, 2023. One hundred years after the black-and-white Olympic Games of 1924, France is putting its image on the line by hosting the Summer Olympics (July 26-August 11) in the heart of the French capital in six months' time, in a tense international context. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)

    French police have arrested 15 people for drug trafficking near the athletes’ village built for the upcoming Olympic Games north of Paris, police sources said Wednesday.

    They arrested the suspects at their homes early on Tuesday and took 14 of them into custody, one of the sources told AFP.

    Police and customs officers seized just under 10 kilos of herbal cannabis and cannabis resin, 20,000 euros ($21,700) in cash and 48 mobile phones, the source said.

    The operation close to the Olympic village targeted a dealing point that police have been monitoring in the run-up to the Olympic Games, which begin on July 26, said another police source.

    Over the past months police have stepped up operations in Seine-Saint-Denis, where the athletes’ village is located.

    The village is the single biggest new-build Olympics project, located on a site by the river Seine that is a focus for regeneration efforts in the economically deprived suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis.

    More than 14,000 people will be living in the Olympic Village, comprising 82 buildings in the municipalities of Saint-Denis, Saint-Ouen and Ile-Saint-Denis, north of Paris.

    In a report published in mid-May, a Senate committee of enquiry warned of the growing influence of drug trafficking in France, marked in particular by an upsurge in violence linked to competition between criminal gangs.

    According to the senators, drug trafficking in France generates between three and six billion euros ($3.2 billion and $6.5 billion) annually.

    Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said in early May that she expected a spike in crimes during the Olympic Games in Paris.

    “There will be many more tourists,” she told Franceinfo radio.

    “This means that the criminals will attack these tourists,” she said, pointing to pick-pocketing, housing scams and other crimes.

    By Agencies.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Linda Amiani is a seasoned Multimedia Journalist and Editor, boasting over 5 years of experience in Digital Journalism.

    Related Posts

    Ronaldo Breaks Saudi Pro League Scoring Record

    French Police Arrest 15 For Drug Trafficking Near Olympic Village

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X