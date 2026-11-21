Three French police officers have been convicted of beating up a black music producer six years ago in Paris in what the court upheld as an aggravated circumstance of racism.

The three were also found guilty of signing a falsified police report stating that the producer – Michel Zecler, 47 – had violently resisted their attempt to arrest him.

Their lies were exposed because the whole scene at Zecler’s recording studio was caught on CCTV, revealing the producer had suffered some 30 punches, kicks and baton strikes while offering little resistance at all.

Aurelien Lapersonne, 29, Philippe Tondeux, 50, and Pierre Plantier, 37, all received five year sentences, with different amounts suspended.

Lapersonne had three years of his sentence suspended and Tondeux three and a half years suspended. Plantier had four years suspended, and will serve his one year with an ankle monitor.

All were told they could never serve in the police again.

The case became a cause célèbre for critics of the police, who say it exposed systematic racism among officers. With police again facing criticism for alleged use of excessive force in stopping recent protests, the verdict was hotly awaited by Zecler’s supporters.

Much depended in the two-week trial on Zecler’s own testimony that the officers called him a racial slur during the beating.

This was denied by the three policemen, who in court admitted the beating and the faked report but denied there was a racial motivation. But the court preferred the evidence of the producer, because – unlike the police – everything else he said was verifiably true.

Because the racist element was accepted by the court, the sentences were toughened.

The case was heard by a panel of five judges.

The incident took place during the Covid lockdown in 2020. Zecler was accused by the officers for not wearing a mask when doing so was obligatory as he approached his studio on foot.

They later claimed his behaviour aroused their suspicions, and they thought he might be carrying drugs. No evidence of this emerged.

After Zecler entered the lobby, the police followed – without a warrant – and tried to bring him outside. Zecler refused to go out, and the beating ensued. Zecler cried for help and some people appeared from the basement and pushed the police outside.

The officers then smashed a glass pane and sent a tear-gas grenade into the building, forcing those inside to come out – after which Zecler was again hit. He was then arrested.

During the trial Zecler said had it not been for the CCTV video, he would have been in court not as a victim but as a potential criminal.

In their last words before the court, all three police officers apologised for what they had done. Tondeux said he was sorry “for the image of the police that I have given”.

By BBC News