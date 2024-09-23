FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ABOUT DENTAL IMPLANTS

Dental implants are a tool in dentistry that is used to regain the functionality of the mouth when one or more teeth have been permanently lost. These are made of titanium screws that are placed in the maxilla bone to serve as support for future dental prostheses, this is a slow process as you must wait for the bone screw to complete the osseointegration process before proceeding to the next step. Turkey Teeth are the best option you can have today. Below we show you everything you can find in this beautiful country doing medical tourism.

Patients often have certain doubts about dental implants as they are:

FROM WHAT AGE CAN DENTAL IMPLANTS BE PLACED?

According to the Dentakay dental clinic, “from an early age (even months) the first teeth begin to appear which are called milk teeth, from that moment the child must be taken to pediatric dentistry first to examine his dental growth process to be able to make sure that no anomalies come and if this case presents”, so it can be treated in time, when this does not happen and the child is not brought under control at the middle of its growth and even in its adolescence, can suffer from diseases such as dental caries pathology that at first seems harmless but that in turn when advancing can cause such damage to the tooth that this can make it completely lost but why we talk from an early age? It turns out that parents need to have children and teens on dental checkups because if they lose parts, they cannot resort to dental implants.

Implants can only be placed after 18 years, even some patients can only have them after 20 years and all this is influenced by the process of maturation of the bone.

CAN A PREGNANT WOMAN HAVE DENTAL IMPLANTS?

A pregnant woman is more exposed to any type of dental or other procedure. Regarding the step-by-step procedure for dental implants, it may be a bit simple, but it is always advisable to go to a specialist to carry out the appropriate study and give the go-ahead as to whether or not the pregnant patient can undergo any dental treatment in general.

In the case of implants it is NOT recommended as the mouth is one of the most delicate and painful places and dental implant treatment includes surgery and healing which can take time and for a woman in pregnancy is not recommended for this reason and also to avoid any last-minute infection that could complicate the whole process.

WHAT ARE THE TYPES OF DENTAL IMPLANTS THAT EXIST?

In dentistry there is a wide variety of types of implants that differ by their quality, resistance and price, among the best known we have:

Endosseous implants: They are the most used material for their more accessible price, once it is placed in the bone or jaw meet a time to integrate well into the mouth and then the dental prosthesis or crown is placed.

Subperiosteal implants: They are very particular because they can not be used in any patient, only those that do not have enough bone are placed, they are made of a metal that protrudes in the form of rods between the gums to serve as support for the prosthesis.

Zygomatic implants: When there is not much alveolar bone, this implant is used which is placed in the cheekbone in a threaded form.

Pterygoid implants: These are implants that are used in cases such as bone grafting and are stuck into the upper jaw.

WHY CAN THIS BE SUCH A COSTLY TREATMENT?

Undoubtedly one of the disadvantages that dental implants have is that they are high cost, however, this is explained by the fact that it is a process that involves not only an important surgery that is when you place the screw in the maxillary bone, but it involves the cost of medications that help in the healing and osteointegration time and then to culminate, be able to place the future prosthesis that improves the aesthetics of the teeth.

There are countries like Turkey where dental tourism is always practised because they have a perfect combination and it is the price-quality, where the cost of implants is between 2000 and 8000 € which compared to the cost in countries like the USA or the United Kingdom would be up to 70% cheaper.