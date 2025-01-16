Fresh Fire Breaks Out at the University of Nairobi’s Historic Gandhi Wing

The fire brigade was recalled Thursday morning to the University of Nairobi to contain a fresh fire that broke out there.

This came hours after a huge fire broke out at the institution’s Taifa Hall on Wednesday night, causing huge damage to the building.

Flames were detected from the same scene on Thursday morning forcing officials there to call the fire brigade.

The fire is said to have started from a kitchen of a restaurant within the structure before it spread out to other areas.

The wing also houses part of the administration offices.

Central Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD) Stephen Okal said the fire was contained past midnight but again broke out at dawn.

He said a new fire was detected by security on Thursday morning at about 5 am.

“The fire brigade was recalled to the scene to help contain the inferno. They managed to contain it,” he said.

He added no injuries were reported but property was damaged.

Okal said fire experts will investigate the fire and take necessary action. He added they had not established the cause of the fire.

A team visited the scene on Thursday as part of the investigation into the same.

Videos shared on social media then showed the intensity of the blaze, with smoke and flames visible from across the campus.

On Wednesday night, police were mobilized to keep off looters who rushed to the scene to take advantage of the situation and loot even as the fire brigade team fought to contain the spread.

The incident came ahead of planned exams at the university.

The head of Communications at the university John Orindi said they will issue further statements over the incident later on.

Kenyans online mobilized to raise the alarm and call on authorities to take action to contain the spread of the fire.

They shared images of the fire with the fire brigade at the scene and called for more action to contain the spread.