Fresh Inter-county Border Tiff Erupts as Nyamira Orders Boundary Audit with Kisii 

Kisii Governor Simba Arati and County Assembly Speaker now stand to lose their residences if a fresh boundary audit by Nyamira County succeeds.

The residences are set up in the lush Agriculture Training College farms, a kilometer from Kisii town.

The Assembly premises and the Speaker’s residences are currently under construction.

In a fresh twist, Nyamira has already tasked a special committee consisting of all MCAs to start the boundary audit.

The bid comes months apart after a successful attempt in repossessing Keroka town.

Rigoma Ward MCA Nyambega Gisesa is to lead the committee.

County Assembly Speaker Enock Okero say the committee would be identifying more possible parcels of the County’s land ‘”annexed to Kisii”.

The latest dispute was sparked by a letter by Kisii County’s Monyerero MCA Peter Otachi telling Nyamira to re-deploy officers stationed in Ting’a.

Otachi claims Ting’a Hospital and Ting’a to be part of Kisii.

He said the continued collection of revenue from the areas constitute encroachment by Nyamira.

The market together with the property set up there in falls within Kisii, Otachi claims in the letter dispatched last Wednesday to Nyamira.

“According to records held at the survey’s office, the Ting’a market is located on parcel 2 which squarely and entirely fall within Kisii County,” part of the letter by Otachi said.

Otachi said the latest activities by Nyamira County was an elaborate to grab parts of Kisii and disadvantage it on revenue collection.

“The market and dispensary have been within your illegal occupation,” he said.

Kisii County, he added, would not leave an inch of the Ward’s land or any property to go to Nyamira.

“I demand that you withdraw with immediate effect, any of your staff, including but not limited to the revenue officers, from Tinga market,” part of his controversial petition says.

Nyamira County Assembly Speaker Enock Okero, on his part, has now ordered an fresh boundary audit

The committee comprising all Ward Reps would, inter alia, identify all pieces of its land under threat of occupation from Kisii.

“The Committee will look to all disputed parcels of land including Kisii Bottlers, Jogoo area, Kisii National Polytechnic and the Kisii County Assembly Headquarters which are said to be within Nyamira County,” says part of write up from the Nyamira County Assembly Speaker.

Kisii County through Kisii Central MCA Wilfred Monyenye fought Thursday terming the boundary query hot air.

He told the assembly to stop rattling a snake.

“As a former Kisii Mayor am privy to the details that all the land they are claiming belongs to Kisii and let no one attempt playing dirty games with us or our Governor Simba Arati,” Monyenye told journalists Thursday.

He also promised to take a motion to the assembly aimed at warding off the annexation attempt from Nyamira Ward Representatives.

Kisii Governor Simba was still mum about the issue by press time.