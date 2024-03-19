Frida Mokaya Appointed Chief Registrar of Judiciary

The Judicial Service Commission has appointed Mokaya Frida Boyani as the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary.

In a statement, Chief Justice Martha Koome said Mokaya will serve for five years.

The CJ also congratulated her and thanked the other six candidates who participated in the recruitment process.

The interviews were conducted on Monday.

“The Commission shortlisted seven candidates who were interviewed on Monday, March 18, 2024. Following deliberation and careful consideration of the candidates based on merit, performance and suitability for the position, the JSC has appointed Hon. Mokaya Frida Boyani as the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary for a five-year term,” said Koome.

Mokaya will serve as the Chief Administrator and Accounting Officer of the Judiciary and will also be the Secretary to the Judicial Service Commission as well as Secretary to the National Council on Administration of Justice.

She has over 27 years of experience in the legal profession.

Prior to her appointment, Mokaya who succeeds Ann Amadi, served as the JSC Registrar since 2012.

She joined the Judiciary in 1997 and served as a District Magistrate II, Resident Magistrate, Senior Resident Magistrate, Principal Magistrate and Senior Principal Magistrate.

The new chief registrar holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Nairobi and a Post Graduate Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law.

She is also a Certified Public Secretary (CPS-K).